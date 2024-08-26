MNC calls for statewide protest against blasphemy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An umbrella organisation of various Muslim organisations, Muslim Numainda Council, has demanded immediate arrest of the apostle Satguru for his alleged blasphemous actions.

In a meeting on Friday in the city with office-bearers of various religious, political, and social organisations. The meeting unanimously decided upon submitting a memorandum to the local administration across Maharashtra. Hence the council has urged all religious and political parties in the state to submit memorandums on Tuesday (August 27) at 3 pm. It is hoped that this will push the government and the law enforcement agencies to ensure take prompt action is taken against Satguru.