MNS demands world recognition of frequent pipeline bursts in city

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a move to draw attention towards the frequent bursting and damaging of water pipelines, the office-bearers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have sent a letter requesting the Guinness Book of World Records stating to record this development. A copy of the same was served to the Chattrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth.

It may be noted that whenever any pipeline bursts the city is forced to face a water crisis and disruption in water supply.

MNS district vice president Santosh Shetye, in a press release, mentioned that the pipelines supplying water to the city constantly break down. When these pipelines burst, the water supply to the city is disrupted. The municipal administration is seemingly setting records for pipeline breaks, and there is a call to the Guinness World Records office in London to acknowledge this global record.

For many years, the residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been troubled by water issues. Despite elections, the city receiving ministerial positions, and the Jayakwadi dam in Paithan being 100 per cent full, the residents receive water supply only every 7 to 9 days.

This situation persists even during festivals like Dussehra and Diwali. It has been expressed with a touch of irony that even if water is not available, the city's name will be recorded in the Guinness Book, thus bringing the Municipal Corporation's name to global attention stated memorandum presented to the CSMC administrator. MNS members Sanket Shete, city president Bipin Naik, secretary Rahul Patil, and district president (traffic wing) Manish Jogdande were present on the occasion.