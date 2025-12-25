MNS office-bearers celebrate after alliance announcement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the announcement of an alliance between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and the Uddhav Sena, party workers celebrated by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets in front of the MNS city office on Thursday. The workers raised slogans in praise of Raj Thackeray and chanted “Jai Maharashtra”.

MNS city secretary Rahul Patil said that the alliance between the MNS and the Uddhav Sena is not merely a political calculation, but a unity of ideology, struggle and self-respect. On this occasion, a decision was taken to contest the municipal corporation elections unitedly.

Those present included party state vice-president Dilip Chitlange, Satnam Singh Gulati, Mahanagar chief Bipin Naik, district vice-president Sanket Shete, secretary Rahul Patil, Manish Jogdande, Prashant Dahiwadkar, Ashok Pawar, women’s wing members Leela Rajput, Nutan Jaiswal, Anita Lomte and Reena Rathod, along with Zaker Pathan, Balasaheb Pathrikar, Amit Bhange, Kiran Jogdande, Vishal Bhalerao, Parji Chitale, Jaydeep Lokhande, Ganesh Nikam, Chhaburao Take, Rajabhau Raut, Aslam Shaikh, Amit Jaiswal, Sunny Maikalle, Hemant Jadhav, Monu Tuse, Rajesh Rawalkar, Akash Misal, Nikhil Malu, Shashin Deshpande, Vijay Lale and Prabhu Pradhan, among others.