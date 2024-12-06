MNS should join Mahayuti: Deepak Kesarkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MNS leaders should join the Mahayuti, and we should all fight the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai elections together, said Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar. He also mentioned that he does not feel that the Thackeray group would not fight the elections alone.

He was speaking at an event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. When asked about Shiv Sena’s position as the party has not got the Chief Minister’s post, Kesarkar said that such decisions are not made here. Discussions with senior leaders have already taken place when Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the Chief Minister. From that perspective, as party workers, it is our expectation that his respect should be maintained.

When asked about the speculation that some prominent leaders might be sidelined in the cabinet, and whether he was also interested in a ministerial position, Kesarkar replied that the decision regarding the cabinet lies with the Chief Minister. Hence it would not be appropriate to comment on this matter. Getting a ministerial position is a significant matter, and if it happens, it will be good.