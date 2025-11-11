MNS to nominate honest and committed young candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will give an opportunity in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections to young candidates who are loyal, of good character, and have deep affection for the city, announced MNS district president Sumit Khambe kar at a press conference on Tuesday.

Khambe kar said, “Due to the lack of employment opportunities, lakhs of young people from the city have been forced to move to Pune and Mumbai in search of jobs. The ruling authorities are responsible for this situation. Everyone must sing Vande Mataram, but who is responsible for the Vande Mataram Auditorium built at the cost of crores of rupees lying unused just because of unpaid electricity bills?

Similarly, despite constant promises from leaders about the new water supply scheme, citizens are still suffering water shortages even after spending Rs 2,700 crore on the project. Continuous flyovers have not been constructed on Jalna Road, forcing citizens to face traffic jams every day. These are among the many issues the MNS will raise in the municipal elections,” he said.

“At present, we have decided to field candidates in all wards. However, if our party chief Raj Thackeray directs us to form an alliance with the Uddhav Sena, we will contest the election together,” he added.

The press conference was attended by Ashish Suradkar, Bipin Naik, Manish Jogdande, Abhay Deshpande among others.