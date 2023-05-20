Mobile phones worth Rs 5L stone from Godown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves stole 23 mobile phones worth Rs 5 lakh from a godown at Mondha Naka. The incident occurred between the period of July 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023. When the owner realized it, he lodged a complaint with the Jinsi police station.

Police said, Ravindersingh Jaswantsingh Johar (45, Sindhi Colony) has a godown in Nisha Pride building in Mondha Naka. He conducted an audit of the goods in the godown on April 30. It was found that 23 mobile phones worth Rs 5 lakh were missing. He inquired about it with his employees, but they told that they have no connection with it. The police are further investigating the case.