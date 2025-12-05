Mobile shop manager cheats owner of Rs 14 Lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The manager of Rajput Mobile in Sillod allegedly defrauded the owner of Rs 14-15 lakh over four years.

The fraud came to light when the owner, suspicious during a visit, checked CCTV footage. The accused, Yogesh Suradkar (27, Anand Park, Sillod), worked as manager and was trusted with full responsibility due to the owner’s busy schedule. The investigation revealed that between August 18, 2021, and November 30, 2025, Yogesh misappropriated money from mobile sales. Police verified the CCTV evidence and registered a case at the Sillod police station. The investigation is ongoing.