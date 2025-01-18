Mobile thefts surge in City: 3,000 cases reported in 2024

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mobile thefts continue to plague the city, with nearly 3,000 phones reported stolen in 2024. However, the cyber police achieved a significant milestone, recovering 1,738 of these stolen or lost phones and returning them to their owners.

The surge in mobile thefts highlights a troubling trend fueled by the rising demand for smartphones and their valuable components. With phones priced from Rs 5,000 to several lakhs, thieves are increasingly targeting them, especially during peak hours. "The recovered phones bring relief to many victims, but the growing incidents call for more vigilance," said Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare, who led the operation alongside Assistant Inspector Kadir Deshmukh, Sub-Inspectors Kailas Annaldas, Vaibhav Waghchaure, Sangita Dubey, and Sonali Wadnere dedicated team.

---------------------------(BOX)--------------------------

A Persistent Issue

Over the last three years, over 10,000 phones have been reported stolen in the city. While recovery rates have improved, 2024 saw a noticeable increase in incidents of phone snatching by bike-riding thieves, particularly between 6 pm and 11 pm.

---------------------------(BOX)--------------------------

Cyber Police Recovery Stats

Year Reported Cases Phones Recovered

2021 1,600 757

2022 2,122 1,265

2023 2,927 1,831

2024 3,000 1,738

---------------------------(BOX)--------------------------

What you can do

In case of a lost or stolen phone, citizens are advised to file a complaint at the nearest police station or register the loss at https://www.ceir.gov.in/Home/. The portal allows users to block their lost phones, preventing misuse. The police urge citizens to remain cautious and report incidents promptly, emphasizing that swift action increases the chances of recovery.