Mobiles stolen from two people during Dussehra Shopping

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two people, including a businessman, had their mobile phones stolen while shopping for Dussehra. The theft occurred on the 2nd of October at Jadhavwadi.

Dinesh Gangawane (54, resident of N-7), a land purchase and sale businessman, had gone to Jadhavwadi at 8.30 am to buy flowers. In the crowd, a thief snatched his mobile phone from his pocket in a flash. During the same time, Sachin Suresh Jaiswal’s mobile was also stolen. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station regarding the incident.