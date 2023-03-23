Model answers of B Tech 1st-sem leaked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The model answers of B Tech first semester examination being conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University of Lonere across the State were released on Thursday.

It may be noted that the university announced the examination schedule for the winter session in February.

The examinations began on March 20. Today, was the second paper of the Physics subject conducted between 2 pm to 5 pm.

The students reached the examination centres in the city. The invigilators distributed question papers with model answer keys. When the invigilators learnt about it, the question paper and model answer keys were taken back from the students. BATU was informed about the leaking model answer. The university sent back a fresh question paper after 30 minutes.

Confirming this, BATU officials said the model answer keys were distributed along with today's question paper by mistake, however, the students were given a fresh question paper on learning about it.