Modern technology is need of the hour to bring speedy momentum in judicial system

Aurangabad, July 23:

”Video-conferencing cannot be an alternative to our existing judicial system, but considering the future, it has become mandatory to adopt advanced technology in the judicial system. There are myriad benefits including bringing transparency and speedy disposal of cases. Hence, the advocates (lawyers), irrespective of age, should set aside their hesitations and adopt the latest technology,” said the judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Abhay Oka, in his keynote address at the State Lawyers Conference, organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG), to mark its the diamond jubilee year, in association with the High Court Bar Association and District Court Bar Association, Aurangabad at late Justice B M Deshmukh Auditorium, on MGM campus, today afternoon.

The judge at the Supreme Court of India, Justice Bhushan Gavai inaugurated at the conference as the chief guest. The Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sambhaji Shinde, Chairman of Bar Council of India Manankumar Mishra, Additional Solicitor General of India Anil Singh and Advocate General of Maharashtra Ashutosh Kumbhakoni were the guests of honour.

Justice Oka further pointed out,” Earlier, there were many misconceptions about video-conferencing, which was used as an alternate system, during the pandemic situation. Many commented that the technology is restricted for the lawyers of developed cities. Initially, the rural areas were deprived of internet connectivity. However, due to the Central Government’s e-court Phase I and II, every district of the country is now having a website, national judicial data grid service and three-in-one computers. The details of court proceedings are now available by sitting at home due to Case Information System (CIS). In future, there should be a direct telecast of the court proceedings so that the common could know what is going on in the court. Services like e-deposit, e-certified copy, telegram channel, online payment and other advanced services should be available to all. Apart from this disabled persons, patients, women, doctors, investigation officers etc should be able to record their witness statements through video-conferencing without going to court. Hence to fulfil the dream, it is essential to develop a network of e-service centres in all tehsils of the state. The State Government and the High Court should think over it. Moreover, the change in mindset is need of the hour and accept the technological change for the betterment of the society.”

The advocates from all different districts of Maharashtra attended the conference held after 25 long years in the city.