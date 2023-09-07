MoH starts searching for DP-Unit officer; staff

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the orders of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner, G Sreekant, the civic health section has deployed its squad to Pune and Pathardi to trace the whereabouts of the unit staff. The action taken report will be submitted to the civic chief tomorrow, said the municipal officer health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Meanwhile, the DP-unit head Raza Khan was not available. Hence the health officials contacted the clinic from where he had taken the treatment.

The civic chief had paid a surprise visit to the DP-Unit office, situated on the campus of the CSMC headquarters, on Wednesday morning. While checking the attendance register, he found the staff is on medical leave, but there was no mention in the remarks. Hence he called the MoH and told him to trace them and conduct their medical examinations.

He paid the visit after the independent officer (Deputy Director - Town Planning) of Thane Municipal Corporation Shrikant Deshmukh informed him that he has visited the unit office twice but has not got any paper from the office.

Dr Mandlecha said, “We have constituted two teams. One has been sent to Pune and another to Pathardi. Raza Khan is not reachable on his cellphone. We learnt that he undertook treatment in a clinic from the Roshan Gate area. Hence the health officials contacted the clinic for inquiry and they came to know that Khan has come for the treatment and the doctor has also given the certificate also to him. The Pathardi and Pune teams are on their way to return to the city. We will compile all the information and then submit the report to the civic chief tomorrow.”