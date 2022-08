Mohd Yusuf passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Mohammed Yusuf Mohammed Osman (82, Yunus Colony), a retired superintendent of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) passed away on Sunday morning.

He leaves behind wife, two sons and three daughters. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Jama Masjid while burial took place at Panchkunwa graveyard this afternoon.