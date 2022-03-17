Mohsin Ahmed appointed member on BoV

Aurangabad, March 17:

The State Government appointed former corporator and senior Congress leader Mohsin Ahmed as a member on the Board of Visitors (BoV) of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He has raised his voice for different civic issues and has helped many people in Covid situation. Yuva Shakti Patrakar Sangh office-bearers felicitated him. Abdul Qaiyyum, Shakil Ahmed and others were present.