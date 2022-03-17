Mohsin Ahmed appointed member on BoV

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 17, 2022 07:05 PM2022-03-17T19:05:01+5:302022-03-17T19:05:01+5:30

Aurangabad, March 17: The State Government appointed former corporator and senior Congress leader Mohsin Ahmed as a member ...

Mohsin Ahmed appointed member on BoV | Mohsin Ahmed appointed member on BoV

Mohsin Ahmed appointed member on BoV

Next

Aurangabad, March 17:

The State Government appointed former corporator and senior Congress leader Mohsin Ahmed as a member on the Board of Visitors (BoV) of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He has raised his voice for different civic issues and has helped many people in Covid situation. Yuva Shakti Patrakar Sangh office-bearers felicitated him. Abdul Qaiyyum, Shakil Ahmed and others were present.

Open in app
Tags :Board of VisitorsBoard of VisitorsMohsin ahmedAbdul qaiyyumcongressGovernment medical college and hospital