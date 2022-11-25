MoHUA invites startups to make public transportation smarter

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, under the Transport4All Challenge, has invited young startups to suggest and implement solutions to improve the public transport system. The best technological solutions will be awarded up to Rs 20 lakh. The aim of the Challenge is to make public transport more convenient, affordable and efficient.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) Abhijeet Chaudhari has appealed to the startups to participate and contribute their solutions to improve public transport. The desirous participating Startups are appealed to register at smartnet.niua.org/transport4all by November 30, 2022. The details about the competition can be downloaded or obtained from the website.

Solutions expected from Startups

Provide solutions to support transit agencies in assessing travel patterns in the city, forecasting demand, and help in planning services (routes and frequency) to match demand characteristics and maximise ridership, a spatial tool for digitising, managing, and publishing transit including informal public transport, a solution to support transit agencies in automatically creating route timetables, bus schedules and staff duties or development of a transit performance monitoring (data analytics) and service optimisation tool.