Mokshada Patil interview Part-II

How do you manage your marriage and parenthood alongside such a challenging job?

A: Balancing marriage, parenthood, and a demanding job has been a journey. Over the past 12 years, there were times when my husband and I were posted in the same city, while other times, we were in different districts or cities. Initially, it seemed manageable as the kids were young, but now, with our son attending school and having established his life, relocating feels more challenging. We communicate with him about the demands of our jobs, ensuring he understands our roles. It's tough on children, disrupting their routines and emotional connections, but with love, communication, and quality time, we navigate these challenges together as a family.

Q: What is the one thing you enjoy doing with your kids the most?

A: I love embracing spontaneity and doing whatever my kids want, whether it's playing with pets, creating something fun at home, or just being silly together. Also, waking up before them and watching them sleep peacefully is a cherished moment that sets a positive tone for the day.

Q: Do you and Astik Ji have any ground rules for the kids that are non-negotiable?

A: Yes, we have ground rules focused on limiting junk food and screen time. We ensure that screen time is age-appropriate and monitored, and we prioritise bedtime routines to maintain consistency. These rules are essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle for our family.

Q. What are your thoughts on the "Superwoman" tag that women often receive?

A: I believe the "Superwoman" tag is unnecessary and adds undue pressure on women. We shouldn't be expected to juggle everything flawlessly all the time. Instead, we should promote a sense of community and support among men and women. By sharing responsibilities and supporting each other, we can alleviate the stress and guilt associated with trying to do it all alone. Let's focus on being part of a supportive community rather than striving to be superhuman.

Mokshada Patil's journey as an IPS officer and a mother exemplifies resilience, determination, and compassion. Her insights into balancing demanding careers with familial responsibilities offer valuable lessons for parents navigating similar paths. As she continues to inspire others, her story serves as a reminder of the strength that lies in embracing challenges with unwavering resolve.

