Mondha to be closed for four days

Aurangabad:

On the occasion of Diwali, the Old Mondha and New Mondha in the city will be closed from October 27 to 30. The General Kirana Merchants Association and Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh keep the shops closed for four days after Diwali every year. So that the employees and other people related to their business can spend time with their family and meet their relatives on Diwali. This year too, Mondha will be closed from October 27 to 30, said Mahasangh president Sanjay Kankaria, Nilesh Shetty of Kirana merchants association.