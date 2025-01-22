Monika Singh selected for R-Day parade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Monika Manojkumar Sing, a National Cadet Crops of Deogiri College was selected for Republic Day Parde to be held in Delhi on January 26.

The selected NCC students are selected for the parade and salutation to dignitaries and the Prime Minister of the country. She was selected in the selection camp held in Pune recently.

She is a B Sc second-year student of the college. This is a matter of pride for Maharashtra Girls Battalion, NCC and Deogiri College.

General secretary of MS P Mandal MLC Satish Chavan, college principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, Col Sanjyu Aiyappa and others expressed the best of luck to her.