Monkey creates panic in Nidhona village, one person injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A monkey has been creating havoc in Nidhona village of Phulambri tehsil for the past few days. On Saturday (December 13) at around 5.30 pm, the monkey suddenly bit a man on the hand, seriously injuring him. The injured person has been identified as Popat Sudam Rautray. The incident has spread fear among women and schoolchildren in the village.

On Saturday evening, some villagers were standing near the Maruti temple in Nidhona when the monkey attacked Popat Rautray and bit his hand forcefully, causing a severe wound. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the monkey has been causing continuous trouble in the village for the last two to three days. It has been entering hotels and shops, damaging food items and other goods. The monkey has also damaged some vehicles. After the attack on Rautray, an atmosphere of fear prevailed in the village. The sarpanch and villagers have demanded that the Forest Department take immediate action and capture the monkey.