Monumental 6 quintal of Motichur Laddu for Ram temple

To be offered as prasad at Kiradpura Ram Temple for the Pran Pratistha ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The citizens are gearing up for grand celebrations to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As part of the festivities, a devotee is preparing a monumental 6 quintal Motichur laddu to be offered as a prasad at the Shri Ram Temple in Kiradpura on January 22.

Prakash Tawar, a local sweet shop owner and devotee, inspired by his daughter Harshata's request, has started crafting this colossal offering. The laddu's journey will begin at Avishkar Colony in Cidco, where it will be loaded onto a trolley and led in a procession to the Shri Ram darbar in Kiradpura temple.

"This massive laddu will be a token of our devotion and joy for the consecration of the Ram Temple," Tawar expressed. "We hope it brings blessings and sweetness to everyone who partakes in this momentous occasion."

Bundi making for the laddu begins

Bundi making for the laddu began on Friday and will continue for three days. A custom-made 7x6 feet aluminum plate awaits the colossal sweet, which will stand 5.5 feet tall and 7 feet wide. To bring this giant laddu to the temple, a sturdy trolley weighing 6 quintals has been specially prepared.

Ingredients that will go into the prasad:

Gram flour: 1.5 quintal

Sugar: 2.5 quintal

Ghee: 160 kg

Dry fruits: 25 kg