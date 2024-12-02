Moot Court held at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 2: The School of Legal Studies and Research of Mahatma Gandhi Mission University organised a Moot Court for the benefit of students, recently.

Eminent legal expert and MP Kapil Sibal inaugurated the event. During the event, Sibal interacted with the students. Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, VC Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, dean Dr Rekha Shelke, Deputy Registrar Dr Parminder Kaur, director Dr Zaratab Ansari and others were present.

MP Kapil Sibal emphasised that law students must develop the habit of listening more than speaking. He said often people fail to listen to others, which leads to conflicts. He further mentioned that every issue has multiple viewpoints.

“There are perspectives other than our own, and we should accept and encourage these diverse viewpoints. People are constantly speaking, but in this process, our ability to listen is diminishing,” he said.