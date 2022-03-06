More cultural programmes needed for progress of Marathi

Aurangangabad, March 6:

We are responsible for the decline of the Marathi language. Marathi, the seventh most spoken language in the world, has dropped to the ninth place. Other languages should be learned along with the mother tongue. However, children should be able to express their thoughts in their mother tongue and be proud of their language. Various literary and cultural programmes are needed for the progress of Marathi language, said president of the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad Kautikrao Thale Patil.

He was speaking at the 'Gaurav Marathicha Kalarang' programme organised at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagriha on Sunday. In the beginning, Riddhi Barpande's dance on Katav Ganeshvandana and Sarika Kulkarni's singing caught the attention of the audience. Trupti Fulkar performed 'Talkatha', 'Vij Mhanali Dhartila' by Pooja Ware, Riddhi Barpande and Vaijayanti Thigale attracted attention. The lavni presented by Yashshree and Ankita Mule and Pooja Ware was appreciated by the audience. Partha Baviskar recited a part of the book 'Mothi Tichi Saavli' written by Meena Mangeshkar. Ankita and Yashasvi Mule's dance drama and Natyapravesh by Sameer and Shruti Sathe in the play 'Ekach Pyala' was appreciated. Dr Ramchandra Kalunkhe, Vaishali Dhamangaonkar, Darshan Palod, Akash Munde were present.