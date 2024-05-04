Morning murder: Man brutally slain in family dispute near Pramod Mahajan sports complex

Three suspects at large: Rs 21 lakh from the sale of house were deposited in the account

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A family dispute turned fatal when Ganesh Jagannath Darakhe (35), a resident of N-11, was brutally murdered by three individuals at 6 am on Saturday near Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, located behind SBOA school. Ganesh, after having his throat slit, managed to walk about 200 meters, before collapsing on the track inside the complex. The suspects are currently at large, and a team has been dispatched to apprehend them.

According to information, Ganesh, along with his wife and two children, had recently sold their house in Chikalthana and moved to the N-11 area, where they were residing on rent. He took on various jobs to support his family. Ganesh was living independently from his mother and younger brother. On Saturday morning, Ganesh left home to go to work. While walking towards Jalgaon road, he was pursued by the trio. They caught up with him near Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex and started thrashing him. Subsequently, two of the assailants fled the scene, while one stabbed Ganesh in the neck before making his escape. Injured, Ganesh continued to walk on the road and pleaded for help. He eventually collapsed and succumbed to his injuries on the track inside the complex. Upon receiving the information, deputy commissioner of police Navneet Kanwat, ACP Dhananjay Patil and Cidco police station PI Atul Yerme rushed to the scene.

Money fuels family dispute

The Cidco police themself registered a complaint and initiated an investigation. A close family member was interrogated until late at night. As it became evident that the murder resulted from family and personal reasons, the search for the remaining three killers was promptly launched. It was revealed that a sum of Rs 21 lakh from the sale of Ganesh's house had been recently deposited into his bank account, which further exacerbated the family disputes.