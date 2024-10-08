Morning walker slained by sharp-edged weapon

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a sensational incident, a person who had stepped out of his home for a morning walk was stabbed to death on Tuesday early morning (5 am) in the Murlidharnagar area. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Dadarao Shingare (46, Nagsennagar). Osmanpura police arrested a suspect Nikhil Shingade (25) within a few hours of the incident.

Ashok was into centring business and was staying with his wife and son. His wife was supplementing family income by working as a domestic maid, while his son is a student of first year BCA course.

As a routine, Ashok left his house at 5 am on Tuesday. While he was passing through the main road in Murlidharnagar, Nikhil (who was coming from Tribhuvan Chowk) stopped him. After some time, Prajyot Shingade and Akshay Gaikwad also joined them. While the conversation was underway, Nikhil held the collar of Ashok and started abusing and threatening him. He also whisked out a sharp-edged weapon and started stabbing Ashok repeatedly. Prajyot and Akshay panicked and sped away from the spot after seeing the hair-raising incident.

The incident captured in CCTV cameras

The CCTV camera revealed that Nikhil attacked Ashok 16 times and inflicted deep injuries on his face, neck etc. Hence Ashok died on the spot. The neighbours after seeing the incident, informed Ashok’s son Ashish about the murder.

Arrested in a few hours

Acting upon the information, the Osmanpura police station’s inspector Somnath Jadhav and assistant PI Shivaji Chaure reached the spot. The body of Ashok was sent for autopsy to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The accused Nikhil was also arrested within a few hours. Nikhil is also a labourer and does not have any criminal record in past. However, he was habitual in spreading terror in the vicinity. Police are exploring different angles to crack the murder mystery including an old enmity.