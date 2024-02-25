MOSAIC-24 concludes at MIT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MOSAIC-2024, the three-day techno-cultural annual festival organised by the Department of Architecture of MI T, concluded here recently.

On the first day, the festival began with a session on 'Magic vs. Logic' by renowned production designer Vaishnavi Reddy, known for her set design in films like MS Dhoni- An Untold Story, Seetharamam, Ghajini.

The afternoon session was conducted by Ar. Sharda Mudkavi on 'Design Identity.'

The second day included workshops on Textile Design by Ruchi Saraf (Pune) and ‘Tile Mosaic’ by artist Anand Patil (Mumbai).

The freshers were a warm welcome making Mosaic a vibrant celebration of creativity and architectural exploration.

MIT Director General Prof. Munish Sharma, Director Dr N G Patil and Dean of Students' Activity Dr Amit Rawate gave best wishes for MOSAIC 2024.

Head of Department Architecture Kuldeep Bhatia, Dr H M Dharmadhikari, event coordinator Pranita Pranjale, Ruta Deshpande and all faculty members and students worked for the success of the event.