Mother booked for disowning baby born out of illicit relation

Aurangabad, May 23:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against a deserted woman for handing over an infant born out of illicit relations to her lover, under pressure of mother and brother, at Wadgaon Kolhati.

It so happened that Bhokardhan police came to know that one man found an infant at Lingewadi Bus Stand in Jalna district on May 2 and he has taken it to his home.

While investigating the case, the police found a four days old male infant with the man Ganesh Khetre. The police raised a suspicion when Ganesh gave evasive replies to the police during inquiry. The cops believed that he is hiding something. Hence the cops took over the infant from Ganesh and handed it over to the Bhokardhan Rural Hospital.

Later on, the cops investigated Ganesh and his friend Nilesh and when pressed hard, the former revealed that he and Wadgaon Kolhati’s Neeta (name changed) had an affair and the baby is born out of their relationship. Neeta and her husband have separated from each other. Meanwhile, Neeta’s brother Anil (name changed) gave the infant to him.

Police then called Neeta for inquiry, who then confessed of having in love with Ganesh, prior to her marriage. However, the family members tied her knot with another person. Neeta gave birth to two children from her husband. However, her husband has got addicted to alcohol, as a result, she was staying with her mother. The woman also informed the police that she has delivered the baby born out of her relations with Ganesh at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on April 30.

Later on, when she returned home with baby, his brother expressed disappointment. In fear of getting the name of family maligned in the society, his brother Anil (name changed) called Ganesh at Wadgaon Kolhati on May 1 and forced Neeta to hand over the baby to him. She also underlined that she does not have any complaint against Ganesh.

Meanwhile, the assistant police inspector Rajaram Tadvi has registered an offence against Neeta for disowning the responsibility of taking care of the new born baby. An offence against her has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station. Further investigation is on by PSI Sandeep Shinde.