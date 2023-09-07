Mother of two commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A mother of two, Rani Santosh Chavan (25) committed suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday night at SRPF camp.

According to police, Santosh Chavan works in the State Reserve Police Force and was recently transferred from Jalna to Satara SRPF battalion. He was living with his wife and two kids in the employee quarters. Santosh was out on his duty when Rani committed suicide. Getting information, the Satara police rushed to the spot and admitted Rani to the government hospital. But the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Meanwhile, her kids were playing in the house when she took this drastic step. PI Ashok Giri informed that the cause of death is unknown, however we are investigating the family members.