Motivation, meditation in ‘Chetana’ camp for children

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

Chetana Empowerment Foundation’s ninth child development camp and the third winter child camp was successfully conducted here recently amid participation of 110 children divided into 8 to 11 and 12 to 15 years age groups.

CA Vivek Randad interacted with children on the topic ‘Awakening the super hero within.’ ‘What story I tell’ ‘My mind my role,’ ‘How to use smart phone smartly’ (speaker Mitali Lathi), ‘My Responsibility My role in my Bharat @100’ (Akash Fulzalke) and ‘How to Use Technology Wisely’ were other topics discussed.

In the Wonders of Science session, Sudarshan Loya imparted information about astronomy and stargazing. Gayatri Randad spoke on Science of Meditation wherein children were taught about concentration, how to be focused and importance of practising it in daily life.

Adventure activities like rappelling, V crossing helped children to overcome their fear. Pooja Baheti and team taught them self defence techniques. Children were creatively involved in art and craft as well as mud activity. Children enjoyed story telling session by volunteers Sanli Pradhan and Bhumi Goyanka. Volunteers Siddhi Golande, Priya Malani and Krushna Lathi took traditional and blessing games. Feedback from parents as well as kids was positive. With the support of 48 CEF volunteer team members, the camp was successfully conducted.