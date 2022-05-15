Motorcycle borne riders snatch gold chain

Aurangabad, May 15:

Two motorcyclist thieves snatched a two-tolas of a gold chain worth Rs 92,600 from a woman in Chikalthana area at around 7 pm on Saturday. A case was registered with MIDC Cidco police station.

According to the details, the complainant woman had gone to purchase clothes for her sister-in-law’s daughter on Saturday evening.

After taking the dress, she along with her two sisters-in-law was on their way home on foot. Two persons on a two-wheeler reached there at 6.40 pm.

The pillion broke the gold chain of the complainant. The riders fled from the spot within the next few moments.

The woman reached MIDC Cidco Police Station and lodged a complaint. A was registered against the unidentified thieves. PSI Raut is carrying out further investigations. The thieves who steal gold chain and other ornaments from

female pedestrians had disappeared in the last few days. But, they again re-appeared yesterday.