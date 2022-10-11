Motorcycle theft running rampant

Aurangabad:

Two-wheeler thieves have become rampant in the city. As many as six two-wheeler theft cases have been registered in various police stations on Monday.

A two-wheeler (MH-20-BD-2102) belonging to Ramkisan Dabhade (Bajajnagar) was stolen from the road near Lokhandi Pul on the night of October 4. Two wheeler (MH-20-CJ-2506) belonging to Ibrahim Khan Baba Khan Pathan (Himayat Bagh) was stolen from in front of Himayat Bagh. Two wheeler (MH-20-EA-5576) belonging to Rajesh Balikaran Gautam (Hussain Colony) was stolen from in front of his house. Rahul Janardan Rathod (Adgaon Sarak) motorcycle (MH-20-CC-1113) was stolen from Tapadia Park. Two wheeler (MH-20-CF-3113) belonging to Feroz Shaikh (Naregaon) was stolen from an ATM near Prozone Mall. Two wheeler (MH-21-BU -9523) belonging to Parmeshwar Krishna Davkhar (Gajanan Colony) was stolen from Deogiri Hospital, Seven Hill.