Motorcycle thief arrested from Padegaon

Aurangabad, April 17:

The local crime branch of the Aurangabad rural police arrested a thief from Padegaon for stealing two motorcycles amounting Rs 70,000 from the Bhadra Maruti temple area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti festival. The arrested has been identified as Azhar Khan Salim Khan (Khuldabad). The police have opined that some more thefts will be unveiled with this arrested.

Thousands of devotees visit Bhadra Maruti temple on Hanuman Jayanti. After parking their vehicles they go inside the temple in queues.

Raju Raoji Tupe (40, Jaibhavaninagar, Aurangabad) parked his motorcycle (MH20 AZ 5789) in the parking area and went to pay obeisance. When he returned, he found that the motorcycle was missing. Similarly, one more motorcycle was stolen from this area. Cases were registered with Khuldabad police station.

The local crime branch police started a parallel investigation and came to know that the motorcycles were stolen by a hardcore thief Azhar Khan Salim Khan (Rajeev Gandhi Nagar, Khuldabad). He was searching for customers at Padegaon.

Police team went to Bombay Market area at Padegaon and found Azhar Khan there. They arrested him and during interrogation, he confessed that he had stolen two motorcycles from the temple area.

The police seized two motorcycles (MH20 AZ 5789, MH19CL1974).

The police action was executed by PSI Vijay Jadhav, Pradeep Dube, Sanjay Kale, Nadim Shaikh, Rahul Pagare, Narendra Khandare, Dnyaneshwar Mete, Sanjay Tandle and others.