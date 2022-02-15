Motorcycle thief arrested from Waluj

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

The crime branch officials on Tuesday arrested a bike thief notorious for stealing motorcycles from Waluj MIDC area. The police have confiscated 8 motorcycles from him and have started searching for his three accomplices.

The suspect has been identified as Ganesh Shankar Pimple (24, Jogeshwari slum). The police are on the lookout for his accomplices Sumit Kailash Shirsath (Bhokardan, Jalna), Karan Bhima Pawar and Krushna Sanjay Chavan (Ekalhara, Gangapur). According to police, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav received a tip off that Ganesh is stealing motorcycles from Waluj. A team of PSI Raosaheb Jondhale and other employees took Ganesh into custody from Vitawa village along with a motorcycle. The police asked him to show the paperwork of the motorcycle, however he was not able to provide any paperwork. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing motorcycles with his accomplices. The police later confiscated eight motorcycles. He also confessed to selling some motorcycles to unsuspecting villagers in Gangapur, Bhokardan and Ahmednagar districts at Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. He would then ask them to pay the rest of the amount after taking original documents.