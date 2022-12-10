Motorcyclist crushed to death

Aurangabad: A motorcycle rider was crushed to death, after the two-wheeler he was riding collided head-on with a transport van, on the Paithan-Aurangabad road, near Mhada Colony, on Friday at 7 pm.

The resident of Pategaon (in Paithan tehsil) Akash Ashok Rawas was going towards the MIDC area from Pategaon on his motorcycle (MH 17 Q 5024) on Friday at 7 pm. Before he understands what is happening, his vehicle got dashed with the transport van, proceeding towards Pimpalwadi, in the vicinity of the petrol pump. Akash sustained grave injuries. He was rushed to the government hospital in Pathan for treatment, but the medical officer present on duty declared him dead on examination. Paithan MIDC police station has registered an offence and further investigation is on.