Motorcyclist dies after a dash to MSRTC bus

A 24-year-youth died after his motorcycle dashed to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at Isarwadi on Paithan - Aurangabad highway on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Matin Shaikh Aziz (24, Misarwadi).

Police said, Matin and his friend Shaikh Salman (28) were going toward Shevgaon on the motorcycle (MH20 GG 2453). Near Isarwadi, in an attempt to dodge the potholes on the road, their motorcycle dashed on the bus (MH14 BT 1961) going from Aurangabad to Paithan. Both motorcyclists were seriously injured. Paithan MIDC police station PSI Dilip Chaure, Rajesh Sonawane, Krishna Ugale, Dinesh Dabhade and Om Dahale rushed the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where Matin died while undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered with Paithan MIDC police station. Police constables Kartarsingh Singal and Vishnu Bapte are further investigating the case. Meanwhile, the residents have demanded that the Aurangabad - Paithan road should be repaired immediately as accidents due to potholes are on a rise.