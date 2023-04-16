Motorcyclist killed in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One person was killed on the spot after a speeding car hit a two-wheeler. The incident took place near a farm in Rotegaon Shivar on Vaijapur-Khandala road on Friday. The name of the deceased is Santosh Raosaheb Deshmukh (48, Jaibhavaninagar, Vaijapur).

According to police, Santosh was traveling on his motorcycle (MH-20-CF-65) from Vaijapur to his native village Aghur when a speeding car (MH-06-A-1196) hit his motorcycle. He died on the spot. A case has been registered against the car driver in Vaijapur police station on Saturday.