Motorcyclist killed in accident
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 16, 2023 10:40 PM 2023-04-16T22:40:09+5:30 2023-04-16T22:40:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One person was killed on the spot after a speeding car hit a two-wheeler. The incident took place near a farm in Rotegaon Shivar on Vaijapur-Khandala road on Friday. The name of the deceased is Santosh Raosaheb Deshmukh (48, Jaibhavaninagar, Vaijapur).
According to police, Santosh was traveling on his motorcycle (MH-20-CF-65) from Vaijapur to his native village Aghur when a speeding car (MH-06-A-1196) hit his motorcycle. He died on the spot. A case has been registered against the car driver in Vaijapur police station on Saturday.