Motorcyclist killed in collision with tempo

Aurangabad, July 31:

A speeding tempo (MP-10-H-0745) from Ajanta towards Fardapur hit the motorcycle of Imran, who was on his way to meet his sister at Fardapur. In this accident, the bike rider was killed on the spot, and two others sustained minor injuries and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. PSI RG Kasle, police constable Nilesh Lokhande, Vinod Koli and others were present. Meanwhile, the tempo driver has absconded and the police have started the search.