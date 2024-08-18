MP Bhumare takes doctors of Civil Hospital to task on faulty lift

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MP Sandipan Bhumare took the administration of District Civil Hospital to task over a faulty lift on Sunday.

MP Bhumare went to the hospital to enquire about the health of the students of Kekat Jalgaon who were hospitalised due to food poisoning. The lift of the hospital was not working, so, he had to climb the stairs.

Earlier, Bhumre had gone to the Government Dental College for two years. At that time, the power supply was interrupted. He reached the hospital today on learning the news of some students' hospitalisation and saw patients were facing inconvenience about lift.

Expressing displeasure over the lift, he took the doctors to task. The MP also contacted the district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle sought information about the lift. Dr Dayanand informed him that he would make an enquiry as all the lifts are in working condition.

What happened in October 2022?

Bhumare had gone to the Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) in October 2022 for dental treatment when he was the Guardian Minister. While he was undergoing the treatment, suddenly there was a power supply failure. At that time, Bhumre was treated under the mobile phone torch. After this incident, efforts were made to provide a generator to the GDCH. Finally, the generator was made available to the hospital a few days ago.

Enquiry about children's health

Some children were admitted to the district hospital due to food poisoning. I went to the civil hospital to see them. The children were in good health. When I went to the hospital, the lift was closed. The lift may have stopped working due to some technical fault.

(Sandipan Bhumare, MP)