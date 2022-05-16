MP highlights struggle of former CM to protect parallel pipeline company!

Aurangabad, May 16:

The sitting MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, has highlighted the double standard attitude of BJP’s former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, to protect the controversial parallel pipeline project company (owned by a Rajya Sabha MP of BJP) and retain its services in Aurangabad.

Sharing the yesteryears incident with the mediapersons at a press conference in city, on Sunday, the MP said,” I was told by him that if the company goes away then the Aurangabad city will not be getting water for next 20 years. I am witnessed to his struggle so that the services of water company does not gets discontinued from Aurangabad.”

The MP alleged that the parallel pipeline company had provided economical benefits to the political leaders. This was the reason why Shiv Sena and BJP leaders were trying their best to retain the services of the company. The former chief minister called on a special meeting in this regard. He also told the public representatives not to oppose the move. Now, the same former CM will be taking out morcha for water in city?.

“ I will suggest him that prior to coming on roads, he should first pay visit to any ward of a BJP corporator and lend ears to the grievances of people relating to the water supply. The women folk will loose their patience and will be treated accordingly with anger. They were in alliance with Sena for 30 years. BJP and Sena, both are equally responsible for the water woes in the city. The drama of reducing water tax by Rs 2,000 by Sena pushes us to think that if the tax could have been reduced then why it was hiked?, questioned the MP demanding to take additional Rs 2,000, but provide adequate water supply to the citizens.

Water after 3 years !!

The MP underlined that the city will not be getting before three years. “It will take one year for the construction of elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in different parts of the city, while two more years will spend on completing works like laying of main pipelines to draw water from Jayakwadi Dam; lay internal pipelines to distribute water in all parts of the city and perform other tasks. Being a leader in opposition, I regularly take a stock of the situation through review meetings. The final decisions although are taken by the persons in power,” stressed the MP.