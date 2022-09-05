MP Imtiaz Jaleel oppose deputation of medical faculties in Osmanabad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The MP Imtiaz Jaleel today raised his voice against the state government saying that on one hand, the vacant posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors are lying vacant in government medical colleges, instead of filling them, it is ‘cheating’ us by transferring the doctors on deputation from the other medical colleges in the new medical college to be started in Osmanabad.

It may be noted that the intake capacity of the new medical college in Osmanabad is 100 students. The National Medical Commission (NMC) will soon be inspecting the college. Before the visit, the state government picked 28 doctors from Aurangabad, Latur, Solapur and Ambajogai Medical Colleges and sent them on deputation to Osmanabad.

While addressing the newsmen at a press conference organised today afternoon, the MP said,” The state government has decided to start a medical college in each district. Presently, there are 50-60 per cent of posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors are lying vacant in 22 government medical colleges. The persuasion is being made to fill up these posts. Meanwhile, the deputation of these faculties will push the students of Aurangabad, Latur, Solapur and Ambajogai colleges to face academic loss. I would not let any doctor, out of these four colleges, join Osmanabad.”

Jaleel underlined that the issue will be brought to the notice of the NMC and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) for further action.