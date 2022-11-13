MP instructs PWD on K'bad-Mhaismal Road

Aurangabad:

The MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, has informed the chief engineer of the public works department (PWD) to immediately start the construction of Khuldabad to Mhaismal Road, which is lying incomplete and in a dilapidated state for the past many years.

In his letter, the MP pointed out that Mhaismal is the popular hill station of Marathwada and it records the highest footfall of visitors during the whole year. It is the most sought destination amongst the locals to pass their leisure time on holidays in this natural ambience (especially since there is a huge rush on weekends). Besides, a large number of devotees also visit Mhaismal to pay obeisance at Girija Devi Mandir and Balaji Mandir during the whole year. The uneven surface, incomplete status and dilapidated condition of the road (11 km long) which is full of potholes has become a hell for the vehicle owners as well as occupants sitting in the vehicles. The thrill of visiting the hill station disappoints them when they think about the condition of the road.

Hence considering the inconvenience faced by the tourists and devotees, the PWD should start the road work immediately, stated the letter issued by the MP.