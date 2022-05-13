MP Jaleel demands stern action against sedative pills business

Aurangabad, May 13:

The minor boys and youngsters are getting addicted to the sedative pills due to the which the criminal activities have increased in the city. Hence, a special squad should be established to curb the increased business of sedative pills in the city, demanded MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel to the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta through a memorandum. He also alleged that the drug peddlers supplying pills to the youths are shielded by some police.

Jaleem mentioned in the letter that the teen age boys and youths are getting addicted to the sedative pills. After consuming the pills, they are involved in the criminal activities as they lose control over mind. The pills are sold and brought secretly in the city. These sedative pills can be sell in the market only by the prescription of the doctors, but it can be obtained easily in the market. Hence, a special cell should be established to curb the illegal business of sedative pills, he mentioned.