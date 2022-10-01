MP of Aurangabad will be from BJP

District was once a Shiv Sena stronghold, but no more - Dr Karad

Aurangabad, Oct : Aurangabad once was the stronghold of Shiv Sena, but now it is a stronghold of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I will not comment on who will be the candidate, who will get the ticket and will there be an alliance, said union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, while taking a dig at former MP Chandrakant Khaire.

Dr Karad said, 'Now BJP is only doing organization building work. The organization will elect the candidate who will be nominated by the party for the Lok Sabha elections. The MP will be from BJP. Replying to the allegations made by Khaire, he said, our party will decide who will get the ticket for MP. Khaire should speak for his own party, as our party is firm to take our own decisions.

Khaire has nothing to do. He is in the opposition party. He must only look after their party. Khaire criticized the government stating that the government is distributing loans to the poor to get their votes. But banks are giving loans to the needy. Our job is to deliver government schemes to the people, it should not be linked with elections. Our efforts are on to elect an MP of BJP.