MP underlines preferring educational facilities to memorials, statues

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

The MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, announced the setting up of a state-of-the-art study centre at Vishwashanti Buddh Vihar in Pawannagar, from his discretionary fund, by the next Dhamm Chakra Pravartan Din. The MP was addressing a function organised on Wednesday to mark Dhammchakra Pravartan Din. He suggested focussing on providing educational facilities for the growth of students rather than building memorials and installing statues.

He said, “I could not get an opportunity to serve the people during the pandemic situation. However, I initiated to increase the standard of education in future. The funds will be provided to improve the standard of zilla parishad schools in each village and the school buildings. The aim is to engage schools in shaping the careers of poor and talented students. K E Haridas also spoke on the occasion. The other guests of honour include the president of Boddhisatva Dhyan Sadhana Kendra Anjan Salve, Sheshrao Jogdande and Kakasaheb Kakade. Rameshwar Tayade made an introductory speech, Vandana Bagate conducted the proceedings and Vandana More proposed a vote of thanks.

