MPCB creating hurdles in biomedical waste project!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has selected a Goa-based Biotech Company through a tender process to collect medical waste from the city and surrounding areas. The company has already begun the work. However, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is now insisting that the work be given to the previously employed Watergrace Company (of Nashik). The CSMC is raising the question: why such favouritism towards the old company?

The issue of collecting medical waste and handling it scientifically has led to a face-off between the CSMC and the MPCB. The board is unwilling to grant permission for the new Biotech company to continue the work. Four days ago, the MPCB Chairman wrote a letter to the CSMC administrator, requesting that Watergrace Co. be allowed to continue the work. The District Collector-led Steering Committee is also not satisfied with the work being done by Watergrace Company, accusing the company of not following scientific methods as required.

Not in the tender process

When the CSMC issued a tender for medical waste management, the old Watergrace Company did not participate in the tender process. The agreement between the CSMC and Watergrace has also been cancelled. This raises the question: on what basis will the company be given the work?