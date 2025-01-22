MPCB drops 'Letter Bomb' on municipal corporation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had terminated the contract with 'Watergrace Co.' for scientifically processing biomedical waste. Following a tender process, the CSMC selected a biotech company from Goa. However, now the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has sent a letter bomb to the CSMC, advising them to hand over the biomedical waste project to the old 'Watergrace' company.

In the year 2000, the CSMC had assigned the task of collecting and processing biomedical waste from the city and its surroundings to the Nashik-based 'Watergrace' company. The contract with the company expired in 2022. Instead of extending the contract, the CSMC invited tenders and selected the Goa-based Biotech company, which was deemed the best. The CSMC then gave the green signal to the company to start its work.

Two days ago, the MPCB chairman, Siddhesh Kadam, sent a letter to the municipal administrator, instructing them to hand over the biomedical waste project to 'Watergrace' company.

Legal advice to be taken

The CSMC administrator G Sreekanth said, “ In response to the letter, the municipal corporation will review all legal aspects and consult legal advisors before responding. A request will be made to the chairman to reconsider his decision.”

Termination of contract with 'Watergrace'

The CSMC has cancelled the contract with 'Watergrace' company, and therefore, it no longer holds any validity.

The company was operating as a vendor under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation. Its vendor status has been revoked.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the company cannot be accepted, as per sources in the municipal corporation.