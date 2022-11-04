MPCC, Congressmen turn fitness freaks for BJY

Aurangabad:

The Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) is arriving at Degloor (in the Nanded district of Maharashtra) on November 7. It is led by the iconic leader Rahul Gandhi. Hence to maintain fitness and develop the stamina needed while walking with him, the Congress office-bearers and activists have started going on morning walks. Some of them have joined gyms in this regard.

It may be noted that MPCC president Nana Patole arrived in the city on Thursday evening. He spoke to media persons at Subhedari Guest House and later on addressed the gathering of activists at Gandhi Bhavan. There he appealed to all of them to gather for a morning walk at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) campus. He halted during the night in a five-star hotel. However, today early morning he reached the varsity campus and started walking from the main entrance gate at 5 am. He also went to the Aurangabad Caves. Later on, he chanted Buddha Vandana in presence of Bhante Nagsen.

Congress observer Mujahid Khan, district president Kalyan Kale, city president Shaikh Yusuf, organising secretary Devanand Pawar, Kanchan Kumar Chate, Jaganath Kale, Pawan Dongre, Arun Shirsaat, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Harcharansingh Gulati, Atish Pitale, Santosh Bhingare, Anita Bhandari, Manju Lokhande, Deepali Misal, Shirish Chavan, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Ashok Dolas, Balulal Gujar, Mazhar Patel and many other activists were present for the morning walk. Later on, all of them also had tea and refreshment at former corporator Adv Iqbal Singh Gill's house near GMCH as it was on the way.