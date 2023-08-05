MPCC president Patole in city today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole will arrive in the city from Nagpur through Samruddhi Mahamarg, on August 6.

He will lead the demonstration to be staged by the Congress Women’s Wing at Kranti Chowk in protest against the women's harassment incident in Manipur.

Nana Patole will guide a meeting of Charmakar Samaj to be organised at Rohidaspura by City Kisan Cell president Mahendra Ramandwal at 1.30 pm. He will attend a meeting at the residence of Shaikh Raees. He will interact with religious leaders of the Christian community at the residence of James Ambildhage, in Cidco, at 3.30 pm. The MPCC president will conduct a review meeting of the District Congress Committee at Gandhi Bhavan, at 4 pm.

He will take Darshan at Bhadra Maruti Mandir and offer ‘Chadar’ at Hazrat Zarzari Baksh Dargah, at 6.15 pm. After taking a halt on Sunday night, he will attend Social Justice Melava at Mandal Sthamb, on Gevrai Road, at 11 am on August 7.