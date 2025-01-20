MPs visit MAGIC, discuss startups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MP Vishal Patil and MP Dr. Kalyan Kale visited the MAGIC office today to discuss the importance of incubation centers in supporting startups and fostering innovation on Monday.

The MPs were joined by former president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce Manasing Pawar, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA). They met with MAGIC’s directors, Ashish Garde, Prasad Kokil, and Prashant Deshpande, who shared insights on MAGIC’s initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and strengthen collaboration between educational institutions and industries. Both MPs praised MAGIC’s efforts and called for similar incubation centers in every district of Maharashtra to enhance the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.