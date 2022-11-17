MPSC aspirants worried over changing correct options in answer keys

Aurangabad: Hundreds of aspirants of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) are worried about changing correct options in the final answer keys of the preliminary examination.

According to details, the MPSC conducted a preliminary test on August 21 while its provisional answer keys were released on August 25. The candidates were allowed to submit objections online on the answer keys until August 30. The commission charged Rs 144 for each objection the first time.

The MPSC displayed the final answer keys on November 2 after taking the opinions of experts on the objections.

In the final answer keys, three questions were cancelled while the correct options of seven questions were changed.

Some of the candidates still have objections to the change of earlier correct options. They will move the court to take objections on the final answer keys.

There is a question before the candidates as to which book should be used for the preparations because of the change in the option.

Meanwhile, this will be the last examination with a multiple-choice question pattern.

There will be a revised syllabus and pattern of examination from the next year.

It will be a loss for those candidates who have been preparing for the past seven to eight years. There are two marks for each correct answer. If a correct option is termed incorrect, student losses 2.5 marks. Students said the change of options of seven questions will cause a huge loss for the students.