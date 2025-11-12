MSBTE deploys 132 flying squads for Poly winter session exams

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has deployed 132 flying squads for the winter session examination of polytechnic courses at 235 centres within the jurisdiction of the office of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region of the deputy secretary of MSBTE. The MSBTE started the examination of the different courses across the State on Tuesday.

Talking to this newspaper, deputy secretary of MSBTE, Chhatrapati Sambhajingar region, Devendra Dandgavhale said that the examinations began at all 235 centres in the region, which comprises 13 districts (Marahtwada and Nashik divisions) in its jurisdiction. Thousands of students are taking the examinations in two sessions.

He said that flying squads were deployed at the centres to put a check on malpractice during the examination.

Devendra Dandgavhale said that there are also sitting squads at the sensitive centres besides flying squads in the region. He said that the evaluation of the answer books is being done online.

Closed Circuit TV cameras were installed at all the centres. There is tight bandobast at the distribution centres and routes of examination materials transportation,” he added.

--There are 16 centres in the city

--161 Polytechnic of Engineering and Technology in the region (CSN-Nashik division)

--321 polytechnics in 13 districts of the region have a Pharmacy diploma course

--Two polytechnic officers hotel management course

--The examination material of each centre was packed and given a code to maintain confidentiality.